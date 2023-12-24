Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 135 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $148.51 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.82 and a 200 day moving average of $141.63. The company has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

