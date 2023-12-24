Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 2,317 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 71,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3,323.5% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 35,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 13,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 52.0% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $94.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.81. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.