Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 2,297 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $6,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 771.8% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.03. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $43.36 and a 52 week high of $54.33.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

