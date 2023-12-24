Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 419,785 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 76.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419,785 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $940,239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,432.8% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 5,307,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,200,000 after buying an additional 3,684,443 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.41 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.13.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

