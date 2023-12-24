Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 5,954 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,954 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 104.9% in the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 134,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 64.9% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $131.49 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $108.46 and a 12 month high of $132.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.92. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

