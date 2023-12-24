Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives $41.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLR. UBS Group raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fluor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Fluor from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Fluor stock opened at $39.06 on Friday. Fluor has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $40.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average is $34.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30 and a beta of 2.15.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fluor will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 2,324.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fluor by 665.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fluor by 798.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

