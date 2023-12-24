Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,588 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 35.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 508,473 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.35. The company had a trading volume of 43,764,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,476,891. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

