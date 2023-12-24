Forte Asset Management LLC Buys 18,899 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Forte Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,899 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,587,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 83,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 81,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 57,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 53,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $108.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $109.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.87.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.