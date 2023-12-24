Forte Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Forte Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $474,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IXN stock opened at $67.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.29 and a 200-day moving average of $61.57. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $68.23. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

