Forte Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Forte Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Energy ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Forte Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,463,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,046,000 after buying an additional 73,853 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,424,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,193,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,203,000 after purchasing an additional 72,698 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,113,000 after purchasing an additional 220,735 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,001,000 after purchasing an additional 190,282 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $44.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $49.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.09.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.