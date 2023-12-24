Forte Asset Management LLC Sells 9,738 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Forte Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,738 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $42.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $35.68 and a 52 week high of $44.43.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

