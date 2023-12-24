Foundations Dynamic Core ETF Announces Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEARCA:FDCE)

Foundations Dynamic Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FDCE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

Foundations Dynamic Core ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:FDCE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.16. 1,776 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.35. Foundations Dynamic Core ETF has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $11.17.

