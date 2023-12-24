Foundations Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDGR) Announces $0.01 Dividend

Foundations Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDGR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

Foundations Dynamic Growth ETF Stock Performance

FDGR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43. Foundations Dynamic Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $11.17.

