Foundations Dynamic Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FDTB) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Foundations Dynamic Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FDTB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

Foundations Dynamic Income ETF Price Performance

Foundations Dynamic Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. Foundations Dynamic Income ETF has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $10.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foundations Dynamic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundations Dynamic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.