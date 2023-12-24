Foundations Dynamic Value ETF Declares Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:FDVL)

Foundations Dynamic Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

Foundations Dynamic Value ETF Price Performance

FDVL stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30. Foundations Dynamic Value ETF has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.94.

Featured Articles

