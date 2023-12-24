Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Shares Purchased by 3EDGE Asset Management LP

3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,954,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297,045 shares during the quarter. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF comprises about 7.7% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned 0.07% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $100,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLJP opened at $27.65 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $28.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.93.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.