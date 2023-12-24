Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

BEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

BEN stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.91. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $643,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,978.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $144,324.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $251,960.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,011 shares of company stock worth $1,422,764. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 981,103 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $24,116,000 after purchasing an additional 106,129 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,889 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

