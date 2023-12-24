Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,174,716 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,785 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $43,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225,484 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 95.9% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:FCX opened at $42.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.59.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. UBS Group cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile



Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

