Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,729 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 98,120.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,353,320 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $454,133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341,761 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,838,000 after buying an additional 4,410,429 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,379,818,000 after buying an additional 3,630,991 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $117,323,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,678.9% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,098,587 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $209,859,000 after buying an additional 1,980,616 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:FCX opened at $42.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.59. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The company has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

