FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 38,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 10.8% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

FSK opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.68 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 36.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.08%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

