GAM Holding AG Acquires 1,250 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $64,483,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,844,000 after purchasing an additional 386,411 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 222.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after purchasing an additional 329,891 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Amedisys by 708.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,676,000 after purchasing an additional 313,169 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $26,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $95.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,364.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.92. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $106.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $556.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.23 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMED. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.55.

About Amedisys

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

