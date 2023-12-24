GAM Holding AG Makes New $153,000 Investment in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1,166.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.60 million, a PE ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 1.81. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

