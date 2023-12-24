GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 357,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,053 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $24,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. General Electric Co. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,002,865,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,532,290,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $601,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GEHC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GEHC stock opened at $77.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.50 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.21.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

