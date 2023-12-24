General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Essex LLC

Essex LLC cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $126.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.90. The firm has a market cap of $137.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $128.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

