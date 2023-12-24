General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Position Lowered by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Motco grew its stake in General Electric by 143.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.69. 3,216,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,755,501. General Electric has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $128.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

