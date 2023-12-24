Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Shares Purchased by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BUG. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 595.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of BUG opened at $29.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $722.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $29.87.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Cybersecurity ETF
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.