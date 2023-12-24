Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Holdings Boosted by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,844,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,622 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for 5.5% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned 1.81% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $55,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,340,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,968,000 after buying an additional 1,418,508 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,131,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,280,000 after purchasing an additional 85,345 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,921,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,488,000 after purchasing an additional 17,792 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,693,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,298,000 after purchasing an additional 62,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,231,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,315,000 after purchasing an additional 87,810 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSIE stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $32.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,201. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.