Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Paris-Aligned Climate U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GPAL) Plans Dividend of $0.14

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Paris-Aligned Climate U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GPAL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1447 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Paris-Aligned Climate U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Paris-Aligned Climate U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance
Shares of GPAL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.30. 15 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $7.86 million, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.45.
About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Paris-Aligned Climate U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF
