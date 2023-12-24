Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV) to Issue Dividend of $0.26

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2587 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.60. 38,659 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $758.64 million, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of -0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.16.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOV. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 38,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $708,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (GLOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets based on four factors: value, momentum, quality and an emphasis on low volatility. GLOV was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.