Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (BATS:GCLN) to Issue $0.29 Dividend

Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (BATS:GCLN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.286 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF Price Performance

GCLN stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.17. 292 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (BATS:GCLN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 17.24% of Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (GCLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies expected to have significant impact on the clean energy industry. Holdings are market-cap weighted and tilted towards those with more relevance to clean energy and decarbonization.

