Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.4384 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GSEW stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,381 shares. The company has a market cap of $497.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.95.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSEW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,909.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

About Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

