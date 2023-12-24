Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman (NYSEARCA:GPOW) Increases Dividend to $0.80 Per Share

Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman (NYSEARCA:GPOW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.8037 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GPOW traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696 shares, compared to its average volume of 600. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.82. Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman has a 1-year low of $37.51 and a 1-year high of $42.71.

Get Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman (NYSEARCA:GPOW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.