Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Announces Dividend of $0.15 (BATS:GSEE)

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1538 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS GSEE traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.47. The company had a trading volume of 606 shares. The company has a market cap of $29.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.65.

Get Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $896,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GSEE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSEE was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.