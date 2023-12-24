Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID) Announces Dividend of $0.20

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1995 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.56. The company had a trading volume of 319 shares. The company has a market cap of $455.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.57.

Get Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,642,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,806,000 after buying an additional 397,118 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,530,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 271.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 57,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (GSID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed markets ex-North American equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSID was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.