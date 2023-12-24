Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2517 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GSUS stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.36. 30,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.73.

Get Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSUS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 39.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.