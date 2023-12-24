Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stake Lowered by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,749,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,707 shares during the period. Grand Canyon Education accounts for approximately 3.0% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 5.78% of Grand Canyon Education worth $204,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4,480.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter worth approximately $2,673,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 103.5% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of LOPE opened at $142.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.65 and a 1 year high of $144.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $221.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.50 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 31.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOPE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grand Canyon Education

In other news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $199,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

