Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.89.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

GPK opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.87. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $27.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,709,000 after purchasing an additional 377,055 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

