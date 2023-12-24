Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Great Ajax Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE AJX opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.
Great Ajax Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.21%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Great Ajax Company Profile
Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.
