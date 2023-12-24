Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Great Ajax Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE AJX opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Great Ajax Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Great Ajax by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Great Ajax by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Great Ajax by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

