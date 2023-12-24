Guidance Capital Inc. Acquires 267 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,147,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,854,000 after acquiring an additional 75,616 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,487,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,199,000 after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,606,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,234,000 after purchasing an additional 45,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,930,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,606,000 after acquiring an additional 218,895 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 3,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $209,364.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,697,983.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 3,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $209,364.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,697,983.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $28,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,180.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,625. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMPH stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $67.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day moving average is $53.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $180.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.65 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 22.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

