Guidance Capital Inc. Buys 100 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Guidance Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELF. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at $102,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 791,641 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 697.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after acquiring an additional 596,287 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after acquiring an additional 504,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,930,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,510,000 after buying an additional 493,988 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $1,138,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,618,359.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $1,138,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,618,359.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $156,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,877,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,839 shares of company stock worth $7,738,865. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ELF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James raised e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $147.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.42.

NYSE ELF opened at $143.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.21, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $153.53.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $215.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.27 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 15.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

