Guidance Capital Inc. Buys 2,673 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Guidance Capital Inc. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 279.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 448.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 104.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALK shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALK stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.