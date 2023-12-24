Guidance Capital Inc. Buys 697 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Guidance Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Guidance Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,718,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 9,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,269,000.

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.18 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.44.

