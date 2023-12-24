Guidance Capital Inc. Buys 99 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Guidance Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth $31,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 305.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.19.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB opened at $187.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.07 and a 52-week high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.46%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

