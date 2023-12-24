Guidance Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Guidance Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 71.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,487 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $74.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.29 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

