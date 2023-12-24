Guidance Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,408,525,000 after purchasing an additional 969,207,649 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,774 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $123,341,000.

Shares of TIP opened at $107.42 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.46.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

