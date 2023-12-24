Guidance Capital Inc. Has $558,000 Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Guidance Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 94,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 101,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,854 shares of company stock worth $1,059,292 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.81.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 87.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.