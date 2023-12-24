Guidance Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Guidance Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $408.38 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $259.73 and a 1 year high of $410.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.74.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
