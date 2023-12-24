Guidance Capital Inc. Increases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 3,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in S&P Global by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $434.84 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $441.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $137.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $397.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.37.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.