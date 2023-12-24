Guidance Capital Inc. Increases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,393,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 484.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,306,000 after buying an additional 1,450,213 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,964,000 after buying an additional 1,384,829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,432,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20,700.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 663,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,395,000 after purchasing an additional 660,761 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics stock opened at $254.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.84 and a 200 day moving average of $229.49. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

