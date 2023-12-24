Guidance Capital Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 43,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $53.53 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average of $51.12.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

